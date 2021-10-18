President refuses to meet alliance members to discuss US power deal

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has refused to meet Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) alliance members to discuss the controversial power deal with a US company.

The President has said that the matter should either be discussed in the Cabinet meeting or the Government group meeting.

He has also said that any concerns on political decisions taken by the SLPP should be discussed with party leader Mahinda Rajapaksa or SLPP National Organiser, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

It was reported that 11 political parties that are part of the SLPP had sought the meeting with the President.

US based New Fortress Energy recently announced that it had signed an LNG deal with Sri Lanka.

New Fortress Energy said that they have executed a definitive agreement for New Fortress’ investment in West Coast Power Limited (“WCP”), the owner of the 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant based in Kerawalapitiya, along with the rights to develop a new LNG Terminal off the coast of Colombo.

Some Government members had raised objections to the agreement, even before it was signed. (Colombo Gazette)