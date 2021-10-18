PPP protests price-hike, joblessness in Bannu

The local activists and workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday blocked the road for traffic to protest the prevailing unbearable price-hike, unemployment and rampant corruption in the country.

The protesters comprising PPP activists and workers and affiliated wings, including People’s Youth Organisation and People’s Students Federation came in processions from various areas of the district and gathered outside the press club and blocked the road for traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP district president Malik Idrees Khan, general secretary Taj Muhammad advocate, Shakil Khan advocate, Shahzeb Khan, Arif Nizami and others said that people were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike and unemployment.

They lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for reneging on his pledges he made during the election and betraying the people.

“This selected government has no other option but to go home. The ever-rising prices of essential commodities, medicines and unemployment have multiplied the plights of the poor,” said one of the speakers.

He criticised the government for filing baseless cases against political workers.

The speakers said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed on all fronts owing to its flawed economic and foreign policies. (Courtesy The News International)