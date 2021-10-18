Cardinal files FR against LNG Power Plant deal

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition in the Supreme Court against the Yugadanavi Liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant deal.

The petition has been filed together with the Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero .

US based New Fortress Energy and the Sri Lankan Government had recently signed a controversial LNG deal.

New Fortress Energy said that they had executed a definitive agreement for New Fortress’ investment in West Coast Power Limited (“WCP”), the owner of the 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant based in Kerawalapitiya, along with the rights to develop a new LNG Terminal off the coast of Colombo.

As part of the transaction, New Fortress said it will have gas supply rights to the Kerawalapitya Power Complex, where 310 MW of power is operational today and an additional 700 MW scheduled to be built, of which 350 MW is scheduled to be operational by 2023.

New Fortress will acquire a 40% ownership stake in WCP and plans to build an offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) receiving, storage and regasification terminal located off the coast of Colombo. New Fortress will initially provide the equivalent of an estimated 1.2 million gallons of LNG (~35,000 MMBtu) per day to the GOSL, with the expectation of significant growth as new power plants become operational.

The 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant currently has a long-term power purchase agreement to provide electricity to the national grid that extends through 2035. This power plant consists of General Electric turbines and is configured to run on natural gas in combined cycle. (Colombo Gazette)