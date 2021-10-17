Swamy decries Indian bureaucrats meddling in Sri Lankan affairs

Dr Subramanian Swamy, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member has said that bureaucrats should not be allowed to meddle in the ties between Sri Lanka and India.

“The relation between the two countries dates back to centuries and it is a time tested one. We need matured political leaders and not commissars to preserve the sanctity of these ties,” Dr Swamy told The Pioneer.

Dr Swamy was the chief guest during Friday’s Vijaya Dashami Pooja held at Temple Tree, the official residence of Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Dr Swamy, a long-time friend of the island’s Prime Minister led the Pooja and addressed the gathering about the importance of Vijaya Dashami and Navrathri. The BJP MP is in the island nation on the invitation of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

On Wednesday, Dr Swamy had addressed the senior army, navy and air force officers of the country at the elite National Defence College in the island nation.

The visit of the BJP MP comes at a time when there are disclosures made in Tamil Nadu about the regrouping in Chennai of former LTTE cadre who are trying to revive the militancy in northern Sri Lanka. (Courtesy The Pioneer)