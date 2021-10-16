Union Assurance launches HEALTH 360 Sri Lanka’s most comprehensive health insurance

Union Assurance HEALTH 360 was launched on October 13th as a health insurance solution that covers a wide range of health protection needs for the entire family. It offers benefits across three generations covering the policyholder’s spouse, children, and parents with a wealth of benefits.

Union Assurance HEALTH 360 is designed to help consumers manage the rising cost of health care, especially given the unforeseen nature of a family’s health needs. With a HEALTH 360 solution, consumers now have the liberty to obtain the best treatment for their loved ones and themselves, without holding back owing to limitations in affordability.

Commenting on the launch of HEALTH 360, Jude Gomes, the CEO of Union Assurance, stated, “Your family is your most precious asset. No amount of money or belongings can replace their wellbeing. Today, we face numerous health issues, making it increasingly unpredictable, and difficult to manage the health and wellness of our families without support. We are in an age where 83% of Sri Lankans suffer from non-communicable diseases, with 35% of these being heart related. 4.7 Mn people are hospitalized annually, with 25,000+ individuals being diagnosed with cancer every year. Such expenses can put a serious dent in one’s savings. A good health protection plan like HEALTH 360 gives you access to the best treatment, locally and overseas, providing you a reliable safety net when you need it most.”

Union Assurance HEALTH 360, gives consumers the ease of a single solution for the entire family’s health needs with comprehensive coverage for hospital charges, surgery, medication, maternity services, physicians, dental and optical services etc. It offers the highest age limit for a health rider covering up to 75 years, with a cover limit up to Rs. 60 Mn per year. HEALTH 360 offers a unique, in-built critical illness cover, outpatient and Ayurvedic hospitalization cover, including coverage for vaccinations and investigations.

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerates. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalization of Rs. 16.6 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 45.3 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 300% as at June 2021. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With 76 branches and an over 3000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.