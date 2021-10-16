UK Conservative MP stabbed to death

Sir David, 69, had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children. He is the second serving MP to be killed in the past five years, following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

She was killed outside a library in Birstall, West Yorkshire, where she was due to hold a constituency surgery.

The investigation into the attack will be led by the Metropolitan Police’s specialist Counter Terrorism Command, who will determine whether it was a terrorist incident.

A government source told the BBC the man arrested was a British national who, according to initial inquiries, is of Somali heritage.

The prime minister said Sir David had an “outstanding record of passing laws to help the most vulnerable”. “David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future. We’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague,” said Mr Johnson.