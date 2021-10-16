Russian submarines arrive at the Colombo port

Two Russian submarines are among Russian war ships which arrived at the Colombo Port today.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that two submarines, B – 603 and B – 274, arrived at the Colombo port today. The Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the ships at the port.

The Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet squadron arrived in Colombo for replenishments.

This included the ship Corvette ‘Gremyashchiy’ – a 107m long platform. Meanwhile, each submarine (‘B – 603’ and ‘B – 274’) is 73m in length.

The crew members of the squadron are expected to engage in a sightseeing tour in Colombo.

The squadron is expected to leave the island on 18th October. (Colombo Gazette)