Presidential Task Force for Green Agriculture established

A Presidential Task Force for Green Agriculture has been established by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The 14-member Task Force was established via an Extraordinary Gazette and will be headed by Vijith Welikala, Chairman of Wild Holidays (Pvt.) Ltd.

In the Gazette notice the President notes that it has been emphatically stated in the Policy Statement: “Vistas of Prosperity and splendor” that action would be initiated to build a developed agricultural economy and to create an opportunity for the local and international consumer to obtain toxin-free agricultural products within the next decade as well as to introduce eco-friendly crops.

The President said that it is the foremost objective of the Government to create an eco friendly healthy green agriculture through the means of livelihood thereby minimizing the chemical waste materials being added to the soil and water, Focusing on the possibility of benefits being accrued locally, as well as, internationally, thereof the march to wards a sustainable green agriculture by undertaking eco-friendly organic farming by the adoption of the state-of-the art technology’.

The need for unhygienic agro chemicals to be minimized through research and new inventions and for eco-friendly organic fertilizer production that suit the local environmental conditions to be incentivized has also been considered. (Colombo Gazette)