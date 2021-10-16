Heavy traffic on expressway as hundreds attempt to leave Colombo

Heavy traffic was reported on the Southern Expressway today as hundreds of people attempt to leave Colombo.

The Police inspected vehicles leaving the city along the expressway and turned back those who had no valid reason to cross provincial borders.

The inter-province travel ban is being strictly enforced till Thursday on the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The President instructed the authorities to strictly enforce the ban during the upcoming public holidays.

Since October 19 and 20 are public holidays the President instructed the authorities to check vehicles crossing borders over the weekend and on the two holidays. (Colombo Gazette)