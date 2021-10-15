Local milk powder prices increased

Local milk powder prices have been increased from today.

MILCO (Pvt.) Ltd. said that the price of Highland milk powder has been increased while Pelawatta said that it has also increased the price of milk powder.

Accordingly, the price of a 400g Highland milk powder packet has been increased by Rs. 90.00 and will be sold at Rs. 470.

The price of 1kg packet has also been increased by Rs. 225.00 and will be sold at Rs. 1,170.

Pelawatta said that a 400g packet has been increased by Rs. 80 and will be sold at Rs. 460. (Colombo Gazette)