Inter-province travel ban to be strictly enforced till Thursday

The inter-province travel ban is to be strictly enforced till Thursday on the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The President instructed the authorities to strictly enforce the ban during the upcoming public holidays.

Since October 19 and 20 are public holidays the President instructed the authorities to check vehicles crossing borders over the weekend and on the two holidays.

Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris had told diplomats this week that the inter-province travel ban, currently in force till 21st October, will be lifted soon.

The Foreign Minister did not mention a date from when the ban will be lifted but said that there is a move to open up the country.

He said that Sri Lanka will open its borders for tourists as well. (Colombo Gazette)