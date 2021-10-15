Dining-in at restaurants given the go ahead

Dining-in at restaurants has been given the go ahead in a new set of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health today.

The Health Ministry said that dining-in will be permitted at restaurants from October 16 for a limited capacity.

Accordingly, indoor restaurants will be permitted to accommodate 30 percent of the seating capacity or a maximum of 50 customers.

Outdoor restaurants can accommodate a maximum of 60 customers with effect from 21st October.

Take-away and delivery services have already been permitted for restaurants from October 1st to October 31st.

Meanwhile, Colombo restaurants are considering requesting customers to produce their vaccination cards when looking to dine-in.

Harpo Gooneratne, President of the Colombo City Restaurant Collective had said that the idea has been discussed among restaurant operators in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)