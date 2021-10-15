Administering Booster shots to begin after vaccinating students

Administering booster shots will begin after vaccinating students in Sri Lanka, the President’s Office said today.

This had been mentioned at the Covid Task Force meeting held today which was chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Vaccinating students aged between 18-19 years commenced in the Colombo District today.

Students in other districts will be vaccinated from 21st October.

Once that is completed the health authorities will shift focus on administering booster shots.

Sri Lanka is to use the Pfizer vaccine to administer booster shots. (Colombo Gazette)