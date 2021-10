Two Iranian nationals held at the Colombo remand prison have died and 10 others are in hospital after consuming sanitising liquid.

The Prisons Department said that the 12 Iranian nationals arrested on drug charges were at the Colombo remand prison.

The 12 Iranian nationals had consumed disinfectant at the prison.

As a result, two of them had died while 10 others were admitted to hospital for treatment. (Colombo Gazette)