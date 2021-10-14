Dusty Alahakoon joins LinearSix as Board Advisor

Dusty Alahakoon joins LinearSix as a Board Advisor to develop the young and dynamic Fintech into one of the leading IT products and services companies in the region. Dusty a specialist in change management, was one of the first Sri Lankan’s to be selected and graduate for the ‘Executive Masters for Coaching and Consulting for Change (EMC)’ at INSEAD, in Fontainebleau, France. His expertise and advice comes at a crucial juncture where digitalization is the buzz word in an adapting pandemic environment.

Dusty has over 25 years industry experience with leading multinational companies, in diverse sectors, in different functions and leadership levels. He was the head of brands at BAT, Head of Marketing at Coca-Cola Sri Lanka and was instrumental in making Heineken Lanka one of the leading beer companies in Sri Lanka as its Managing Director from 2011 to 2021. He is currently the Chairman of NEXT Campus and a Director at Pepper Cube Consultants. He is a corporate trainer, speaker at forums and a lecturer for master’s programs specializing in strategy, leadership, and change.

“We are excited to have Dusty on board at a crucial time in our corporate journey, from a start-up to a rapidly growing company”, stated Mario Gooneratne, CEO of LinearSix. “Over the past five years we have grown to become a formidable force in the Fintech industry; our objective of getting a strategic mind like Dusty on-board is to guide us reach our ambitious targets to conquer the region in this space. With his expertise revolving around managing change, both at individual and corporate level with particular focus on digital transformation, CEO succession and transition, he is the perfect fit for our company”.

“I am honoured to be selected by a talented group of professionals at LinearSix to guide them on a difficult yet achievable journey they have set out for themselves. It is a great company with a quality range of products and services, and a dedicated team. I am looking forward to guiding them over the coming months”, stated Dusty Alahakoon. “Given the current digital transformation taking place both locally and globally these are exciting times to be in the forefront of the Fintech arena”.

LinearSix, a leading Fintech solutions provider, and is currently focusing on helping non-banking financial companies (NBFIs) in Sri Lanka accelerate the digital transformation of their operations and scale their business growth. LinearSix will combine its financial services domain expertise with Infosys’ industry-leading core banking solution Finacle and their own home-grown innovative Fintech solution “LIME”, to help NBFIs rapidly digitize with best-in-class technology. Dusty joins them at a strategic time where digitalization of the financial services industry has reached a crucial milestone and many banking, insurance and NBFC organizations are looking to digitally transform their businesses urgently. For further information on the services provided by LinearSix visit their website www.linearsix.com or contact Nadeesha Perera on +94 77 766 7887.