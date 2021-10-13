Manike Mage Hithe crosses 150 million views on YouTube

By Easwaran Rutnam (@easwaranrutnam)

Manike Mage Hithe by Sri Lankan singer Yohani and Satheeshan has crossed 150 million views on YouTube.

The song has also returned to the top 10 in the YouTube Global charts after dropping to number 11 last week.

Yohani returned to Sri Lanka today after her first tour to India where she performed at sold out shows.

The song drew India’s attention after Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of him dancing to the Hindi version of the track.

Bachchan had said that his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda edited the dance sequence from his iconic film Kaalia and replaced the original song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ with ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in the video.

Later Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, musician Sonu Nigam and Indian music producer, composer and social media personality Yashraj Mukhate danced to the tune of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’.

In addition, an IndiGo air hostess also danced to the track in a viral video.

A number of covers have also been recorded of the song in different languages the world over. (Colombo Gazette)