Court of Appeal told to drop charges on Karannagoda

Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam informed the Court of Appeal today not to proceed with the charges against Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda in the 11 youth abduction case.

In August the Attorney General had informed courts that his office will not proceed with the charges against the former Navy Commander.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had in 2019 recorded statements from Karannagoda over the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths in 2008-2009.

Then Attorney General Dappula de Livera PC had decided to indict Karannagoda and 13 others in connection with the abduction, torture, extortion and conspiracy to murder 11 persons in 2008 and 2009.

The former Attorney General had maintained that information had shown that the accused had committed punishable offences which come under section 102, 113 A, 356, 338, 333, 198, 372, 32 and 296 of the Penal Code in respect of conspiracy, abduction with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person, wrongful confinement for the purpose of confinement, conspiracy to extort, extortion, giving false information and conspiracy to commit murder.

Those abducted and murdered were S.A. Leon Stanly, Roshan Leon Stanly, John Reed, Thiyagaraja Jhegan, Rajiv Naganadan, Ramalingam Thilakeshwaran, Pradeep Vishvanadan, Mohammed Saajith, Mohammed Dilan, Kasthuri Arachchilage Anthony and Mohammed Anwar Mubarak. (Colombo Gazette)