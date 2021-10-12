Top BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in Colombo

Top BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy arrived in Colombo today on a three-day visit.

Dr. Swamy arrived in Sri Lanka with the General Secretary of the Virat Hindustan Sangam, Jagdish Shetty.

He was received at the airport by State Minister D.V Chanaka and Vice Chairman of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) Senthil Thondaman.

Dr. Swamy will attend the Navratri festival hosted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees.

The BJP leader will also address a forum at the Institute of National Security Studies of the Defence Ministry. (Colombo Gazette)