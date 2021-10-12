Opening public gallery in Parliament being considered

The opening of the public gallery in Parliament is being considered, the Parliament Communications Department said today.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had discussed the matter.

The public gallery remained closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was decided to consider the re-opening of the public gallery, subject to health guidelines.

Meanwhile, the committee also decided to convene Parliament on Thursday the 21st and Friday the 22nd next week.

Accordingly, on both sitting days from 10.00 am to 11.00 am, time has been set aside for Questions for Oral Answers, Parliament Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake said.

Parliament will convene on October 21 at 10.00 am and from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, Regulations under the Civil Procedure Code, Youthful Offenders (Training Schools) (Amendment) Bill and the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill will be debated.

Thereafter from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm the Adjournment Debate with regards to the fertilizer will be held as per a motion moved by the Opposition.

Two orders under the Strategic Development Projects Act will be debated on Friday, October 22 from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon.

Subsequently, the Adjournment Motion moved by the Government on the COPE Reports presented to Parliament on 10.03.2021 and 06.04.2021 will be taken up for debate from 12.00 noon to 5.30 pm without a lunch break.

Meanwhile, the proposed amendments to the Standing Orders to be made by the Committee on Standing Orders were tabled for the information of the Members of the Committee on Parliamentary Business and it was agreed to discuss this in future. (Colombo Gazette)