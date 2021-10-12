Indian Army Chief arrives in Sri Lanka on official visit

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff of India arrived in Colombo today on a four-day official visit at the invitation of General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lanka Army.

General Silva along with Mrs Sujeewa Nelson, President, Army Seva Vanitha Unit (ASVU) warmly welcomed Gen Naravane and Mrs Veena Naravane, President, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

During his official visit to Sri Lanka, Gen Naravane is scheduled to call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Defence Secretary, Foreign Secretary and Service Commanders.

He would also witness Exercise Mitra Shakti, one of the largest bilateral military exercises in the region.

He would also participate in Gajaba Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. The General is also scheduled to deliver a talk at DSCSC, Batalanda and interact with students and faculty.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that the visit symbolises strong relations and close cooperation shared between the two countries. During the visit areas of mutual interest and avenues for enhancing existing bilateral defence cooperation will be discussed, with Sri Lanka being ‘Priority One’ partner of India. The interaction will be conducted whilst strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)