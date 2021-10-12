Government asserts fertilizer ban not a diplomatic issue

The Government today asserted that the ban on the import of fertilizer from a Chinese company is not a diplomatic issue.

Cabinet spokesman, Dallus Alahaperuma told reporters today that the decision to ban the import of organic fertilizer from a Chinese company can be appealed.

“Any company can file an appeal. That is democracy,” he said.

However, he said the matter involves the health and safety of Sri Lankans and should not be seen as a diplomatic issue.

The Minister also noted that attempts should not be made to make the fertiliser issue an issue between China and India.

China had told Sri Lanka recently to respect science and facts with regards to the import of organic fertilizer from a Chinese company.

The Agriculture Ministry had recently announced that a decision was taken not to import organic fertiliser from the Chinese company after harmful bacteria was found in a second set of samples.

The bacteria was found during tests carried out by the National Plant Quarantine Service (NPQS).

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka noted that the “hasty” conclusion made by the National Plant Quarantine Service lacks scientific basis.

The Embassy said that the decision taken by Sri Lankan authorities to reject SEAWIN’s organic fertilizer based on the NPQS report is not only questionable but also causing great financial loss to the company. (Colombo Gazette)