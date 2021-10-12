Edotco marks its 400th milestone in Sri Lanka’s Telco infrastructure map

Edotco Services Lanka (Private) Limited (edotco) unveiled its 400th smart lamp pole on 12th October 2021, at the ‘Mahindaramaya’ Temple Premises at Sri Lanka Nippon Ave, Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte in the presence of Ms Chamika Ranasinghe, Director Finance of edotco.

Senior Officials from the telecommunications sector and telecommunications operators also graced the occasion.

Since its presence in Sri Lanka in 2015, edotco has significantly contributed to developing a robust 4G network and advancing the readiness of 5G telecommunication infrastructure in the country, with a portfolio of 400 multi-purpose smart street pole structures. Such rapid capability is important given the demand for mobile connectivity and accessibility emerged stronger amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

edotco specializes in passive wireless network infrastructures such as the smart street multi-purpose lamp pole structures and camouflage or special structure. Operating independently, edotco offers tower sharing to multiple tenants to effectively reduce the overall cost for mobile operators, improving network coverage and lowering the price for the consumers.

Officials from the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka also attended the occasion. Its Chairman Mr. Sanjaya Mohottala, said “I extend my sincere congratulations to edotco and wish them all the very best of luck in their future business development endeavours.”

The Country Managing Director of edotco, Mr Gayan Koralage, said: “This is a huge milestone for edotco in Sri Lanka. We are relentless in our pursuit to help the country rollout its national digital infrastructure agendas to connect the unconnected and under-connected citizens. The pandemic has forced citizens to do more remotely on digital platforms which rely heavily on mobile internet availability, stability, and speed. We are committed to helping the Government enable digital connectivity by delivering next-gen engineering solutions.”

Edotco Services Lanka (Private) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the 7th largest towerco globally, edotco Group Sdn Bhd, based in Malaysia. The company has pledged to elevate Sri Lanka’s telecoms infrastructure by injecting an investment of USD 55 Million. To date, the company has invested more than USD 15 Million.