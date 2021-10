A child is among over 60 people arrested in Trincomalee while they were preparing to travel overseas illegally.

The Police said that 65 people were arrested from a hotel in Trincomalee.

The arrest was made following information received by the intelligence service.

According to the Police, the suspects were preparing to travel overseas by boat when they were arrested.

Among those arrested are 63 males, a female, and a 4-year-old child.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)