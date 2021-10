The price of a loaf of bread has been increased by Rs. 05, the Bakery Owners’ Association said.

The Association said that the price of a 450g loaf of bread will be increased by Rs. 05 with affect from midnight today (11).

Earlier today, Serendib Flour Mills (Pvt.) Ltd and Prima announced the increase in the price of wheat flour.

Canteen owners announced that they have also decided to increase prices of several items.