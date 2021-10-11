Litro Gas now reduces price of gas by small margin

Litro Gas has reduced the price of gas by a small margin after earlier announcing a sharp increase.

The company said that the price of a 12.5 Kg domestic LP gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 75 and the new price of the 12.5 Kg cylinder is now Rs. 2,675.

Litro also said that the price of a 5 Kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 30 and the new price will be Rs. 1,071 while a 2.5 Kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 14 and the new price will be Rs. 506.

Earlier, Litro Gas has said that the price of a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder had been increased by Rs. 1,257 and will be sold at Rs. 2,750.

Litro Gas also announced that a 5 kg cylinder was increased by Rs. 503 and will be sold at Rs. 1,101 while a 2.5 kg cylinder was increased by Rs. 231 and will be sold at Rs. 520. (Colombo Gazette)