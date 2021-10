Jeevan Thiagarajah was today appointed as the new Governor of the Northern Province.

He replaced P.S.M Charles. She was appointed as the Governor of the Northern Province in December 2019.

Thiagarajah had last week submitted his resignation as a member of the Election Commission.

Thiagarajah was appointed as a member of the Election Commission in December last year.

Thiagarajah had earlier served as the head of the Consortium of Humanitarian Agencies (CHA). (Colombo Gazette)