Canteen owners have decided to increase prices of several items.

Accordingly, the Canteen Owners’ Association said that the price of a packet of rice and curry has been increased by Rs. 10 while the price of a cup of milk tea has also been increased by Rs. 10.

Canteen owners said that the price of Kottu Rotti and other food items have also been increased.

The decision has been taken as a result of the increase in the price of domestic gas. (Colombo Gazette)