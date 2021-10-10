President determined to look at root cause of the war

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is determined to look at the root cause of the war and also develop the affected areas.

He also assured Constitutional amendments and a new electoral system.

The President also said that corruption and fraud would not be tolerated and that all officials should work for the public by making a commitment in this regard.

President Rajapaksa made these remarks at a ceremony held at the Gajaba Regiment Headquarters, Saliyapura, Anuradhapura, today (10) to mark the 72nd Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Army.

President Rajapaksa urged all Sri Lankans to extend their support to take the country forward under the notion of one country and one law without corruption.

The President also emphasized that he was committed to protecting the country from any recurrence of acts of terrorism or religious extremism.

He said the armed forces in the world are committed not only to war but also to nation building. The President said that Sri Lanka’s tri-forces extended their support to the health sector in carrying out the vaccination drive and quarantine process in order to control the spread of COVID-19. President Rajapaksa expressed gratitude to everyone for their commitment in this regard.

The Sri Lanka Army was established under the Army Act No. 17 of 1949. The Sri Lanka Army consists of 25 infantry, support and service regiments which have played a major role to ensure the security of the country. (Colombo Gazette)