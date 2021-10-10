 Good PR – Punching above its weight for 2 years!

Good PR, the digital PR Agency that combines local insights and the latest international practices, is turning two in style by launching its newest venture – Good Media.

Good Media will focus on Advertising, Media Buying, Media Productions, and Digital Strategy while Good PR’s ability to deliver class-leading Total Public Relations, Event Management, and Content Management will mean that clients will receive a comprehensive range of solutions with personalized service. Good PR and Good Media are both conveniently located at Hub9 Coworking Space in Colombo 5, one of the leading coworking spaces in Sri Lanka that offer startups the ideal platform to experience innovation, flexibility and freedom to learn and grow.

Good PR’s journey commenced amidst some of the most turbulent times in Sri Lanka’s recent history back in October 2019. Despite the extremely challenging economic circumstances at the time, Good PR’s dynamic Founder Nevindee Amarasinghe bravely set forth on a journey to make a positive impact in Sri Lanka’s PR landscape. Driven by her youthful energy and unparalleled commitment, Good PR managed to not just survive but thrive in an environment that only became tougher after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. A born marketer, Nevindee has an intuitive understanding of her clients’ PR requirements and believes in offering services with a personal touch. She opined, “My vision for Good PR is to make it one of the most powerful PR influencers in the country and I believe we have certainly made our mark during the past two years. I believe that to manage public relations effectively, you need to get an in-depth understanding of the client and their business. At the same time, companies need to have confidence that their PR is in safe hands. By being personally involved, I can make sure that our clients are getting the best possible PR solutions at all times.”

During these eventful two years, Good PR has already made inroads into multiple industries with several Public and Private Sector organizations already working with them for their communication campaigns across multiple industries such as Education, Banking and Finance, Insurance, ICT, Shipping, Exports and many others. It has also built a reputation as a socially conscious entity and believes in giving back to the community by actively participating in socially and environmentally responsible initiatives. During the first year, it played a key role in a national nutrition awareness campaign and also supported budding entrepreneurs. . In recent months, Good PR announced an ongoing partnership with the climate-tech startup Sustainability Labs with the aim of introducing sustainability-based events to the Sri Lankan market.

Expressing her views on the early days of her remarkable journey, Nevindee added, “My entrepreneurial journey started with 3 failures but I did not lose heart and managed to pick myself up each time to start something I am passionate about. It all began two years at a co-working space named Hometree Coworking. I want to thank Hansini Sovis – Founder Promobox for encouraging me to start off the business on my own despite the challenging economic landscape of the country back in October 2019. PR was always in my blood and now that it’s running smoothly in line with my vision I am happy to announce the launch of our new Media arm – Good Media Pvt Limited.”