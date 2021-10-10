Disciplinary action taken against Sri Lankan athletes and officials

Disciplinary action has been taken against three Sri Lankan athletes and two officials who participated in the Inter-State Athletic Championship in India.

The Sports Ministry said that disciplinary action has been taken against the team manager S.S. N Abeysekera, Coach Vimukthi de Soysa and athletes Kalinga Kumarage, Shelinda Jansen and Lakshika Sugandhi.

The athletes and officials were accused of violating the discipline while at the hotel where they were quarantined on their return to Sri Lanka.

As a result the athletes are banned from using facilities at the Department of Sports Development for a period of 4 months, while the officials have been temporarily banned from overseas sports events. (Colombo Gazette)