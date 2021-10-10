Army Commander promotes 567 officers and 10368 other ranks

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva has promoted 567 officers and 10368 other ranks.

They were promoted with the approval of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Accordingly, 8 Senior Brigadiers were promoted to the rank of Major General, 17 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 42 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 60 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 256 Captains to the rank of Major, 10 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain, 152 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant and 22 Probation Officers to the rank of Lieutenant (QM).

The Sri Lanka Army has granted the highest-ever number of promotions to both Officers and Other Ranks in the organization within a short period of two years after General Shavendra Silva assumed office. (Colombo Gazette)