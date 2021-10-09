Tibetans protest against China’s human rights violations in Switzerland

Geneva [Switzerland], September 27 (ANI): The Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein (TCSL) has organized a peace march in protest against China for the deteriorating human rights situation in Tibet.

The march was taken out from the UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights to the building of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on September 24.

The members of the community have appealed to the UN High Commissioner to hold China accountable for the continued violations of human rights in Tibet and raised the issue of gross human rights violations during the 48th UNHRC sessions and in the statements.

In an appeal letter addressed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the community expressed serious concern over the intensification of assimilatory policy in Tibet by China, Compulsory Military Summer Camp for Tibetan Children, the deteriorating situation in Dza Wonpo, Karze Tibetan area incorporated into China’s Sichuan province, the continued disappearance of 11th Panchen Lama and persistent violation of the right to Freedom of Religion Tibet.

President of TCSL, Karma Choekyi has raised concerns over the deteriorating situation in Tibet and called the Tibetans to stand united in countering atrocities perpetrated by the Chinese authority in Tibet over six decades.

Tibet has been ranked as the second least free region in the world, according to the latest report “Freedom in the World 2021: A Leaderless Struggle for Democracy,” based on a study of political freedom around the world.

Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party government based in Beijing, with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials.

Tibet was a sovereign state before China’s invasion in 1950 when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) entered northern Tibet. (ANI)