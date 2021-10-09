Rapid deployment team to strengthen security at airports

A rapid deployment team has been established to strengthen security at Sri Lankan airports.

The inauguration ceremony of the newly established Rapid Deployment Team of the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited was held with the participation of the Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka Private Ltd. Major General (Retd.) G. A. Chandrasiri.

Officials said that the main objective of forming the team was to strengthen the security of Sri Lanka airports and act confidently in case of any emergencies.

The team consists of men and women who can engage in combat operations in the event of an emergency. (Colombo Gazette)