Price of imported powdered milk increased

The price of imported powdered milk has been increased from today after the Government issued a gazette notice removing the control price imposed on milk powder, wheat flour, cement and gas.

The Milk Powder Importers’ Association said that a kilogram of milk powder has been increased by Rs. 250.00 while the price of a 400 gram pack was increased by Rs. 100.00.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna to take necessary action to ensure that the companies concerned do not enforce unreasonable price increases in the market.

Accordingly, all relevant companies had been summoned and informed that if the relevant companies abuse the freedom granted by them, that prices will have to be controlled again by the Consumer Affairs Authority.

It was also informed that if there is any reduction in the prices in the world market then the prices of such goods should also be reduced locally. (Colombo Gazette)