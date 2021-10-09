Grace period to renew revenue licence in Western Province

A grace period has been announced to renew vehicle revenue licences in the Western Province.

The Department of Motor Traffic said that the decision to offer a grace period was taken owing to a breakdown in the system to issue vehicle revenue licences in the Western Province.

Accordingly, vehicle revenue licences in the Western Province expiring between 2021-8-12 and 2021-10-31 can be renewed till 2021-11-30 without having to pay a fine.

The grace period has been offered to ensure the public do not face any inconvenience.

The Department of Motor Traffic also said that steps are being taken to rectify the issue with the computer system. (Colombo Gazette)