China tells Sri Lanka to respect science and facts

China has told Sri Lanka to respect science and facts with regards to the import of organic fertilizer from a Chinese company.

The Agriculture Ministry had recently announced that a decision was taken not to import organic fertiliser from the Chinese company after harmful bacteria was found in a second set of samples.

The bacteria was found during tests carried out by the National Plant Quarantine Service (NPQS).

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka noted that the “hasty” conclusion made by the National Plant Quarantine Service lacks scientific basis,

The Embassy said that the decision taken by Sri Lankan authorities to reject SEAWIN’s organic fertilizer based on the NPQS report is not only questionable but also causing great financial loss to the company.

The Chinese Embassy noted that Seawin was selected by the Ministry of Agriculture of Sri Lanka through open tender to supply the urgently needed organic fertilizer. (Colombo Gazette)