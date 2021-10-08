Young SJB members file RTI at Election Commission

A group of young Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) members have filed a Right to Information (RTI) application seeking details of the assets of former Deputy Minister Nirupama Rajapakse.

SJB Working Committee member Rehan Jayawickrama was among those who filed the RTI application.

The RTI application was filed at the Elections Commission.

Jayawickrama said that they expect the information to be put forward by the Elections Commission within 14 days.

He said if the Elections Commission fails to submit the information then they will take further action.

In the Pandora Papers, confidential documents, obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, revealed that as the country was ravaged by a bloody, decades-long civil war, Nirupama Rajapaksa and her husband Thirukumar Nadesan set up anonymous offshore trusts and shell companies to acquire artwork and luxury apartments and to store cash, securities and other assets in secret.

Pandora Papers revealed that the couple was able to amass and hide their fortune in secrecy jurisdictions with the assistance of financial services providers, lawyers and other whitecollar professionals who asked few questions about the source of their wealth – even after Nadesan became a target of a well-publicised corruption investigation by Sri Lankan authorities.

However, in a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Nadesan denied the allegations against him and his wife. (Colombo Gazette)