Unpacking the Power of Service with Ex-Pack

Ex-Pack Corrugated Cartons Limited is Sri Lanka’s leading manufacturer of corrugated cartons. With a pending IPO in the works and a major expansion plan in place, the Ex-Pack team is taking the opportunity of International Customer Service Week to express their gratitude to customers. Ex-Pack is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aberdeen Holdings, previously known as Expolanka Investments, one of Sri Lanka’s most respected diversified family businesses for over 30 years.

Discussing the significance of customer service, Deepal Perera – Head of Sales said, “At Ex-Pack, customer service underlies everything that we do, from our core product to customer relations and experience. Something that stands out to us all, as a demonstration of our commitment to our customers, was how we all adapted, as a team, to the events of 2020. Personally, I was inspired. During the first lockdown, people who could, came to work despite challenges and there was a sense of fraternity and camaraderie as senior management, myself included, and all other ranks worked on the shop floor, as one united team. Why? Because we had commitments to our customers, we had to serve them. Thus, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our customers, for their loyalty and support throughout our journey.”

Another way Ex-Pack has gone above and beyond to meet customer needs is by emerging as an innovation leader in the corrugated cartons space, creating value for customers. The Company has designed and engineered many innovative, benchmark-level products, including lightweight cartons for fresh fish, and garment on hanger cartons, for high-quality apparel to be shipped upright, hung on clothes hangers. Ex-Pack also worked with the Department of Elections to transform ballot boxes in Sri Lanka, crafting them out of corrugated cartons for the first time ever, enhancing security and mobility, during the 2020 General Election.

Ex-Pack Corrugated Cartons Limited will offer 83,333,333 ordinary voting shares at a price of LKR 8.40 per share through its IPO, resulting in a projected market capitalization of LKR 2.8 billion. The Company serves top corporate customers and brands, worldwide, across a range of industries including FMCG, consumer durables, apparel, tea and fisheries. Ex-Pack’s team of 295 employees presently produces upwards of 2,650MT of corrugated cartons each month at its 203,000 square-foot production facility, with this expected to rise to 4,000MT on the back of its planned new manufacturing plant, set to become operational by 2025.