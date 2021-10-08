Abu Dhabi T10 franchises all set to battle it out in Season 5

Franchises have packed their sides with the most dependable and destructive international cricketers ahead of the fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10, which is set to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 19 November – 4 December 2021.

The sides have picked an impressive line-up of players from a pool of 447 cricketers at a vibrant Abu Dhabi T10 Players Draft at the W Abu Dhabi Yas Island on Thursday, 07 October 2021.

The defending champions Northern Warriors, which will be headlined by their icon player Chris Jordan, have acquired a fantastic combination of players which include Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Imran Tahir, Upul Tharanga, Rayad Emrit, Reece Topley, Samit Patel, Kenar Lewis, Mithun Abhimanyu, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Josh Little, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Blessing Muzarabani and Ross Whiteley.

The Bangla Tigers, who have Faf du Plessis as their icon player, have been bolstered by Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Amir, James Faulkner, Benny Howell, Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai, William George Jacks, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmad, Isuru Udana, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid, Matheesha Pathirana, William Smeed, Adam Lyth and Mohammad Saifuddin.

With icon player Andre Russell, Deccan Gladiators’ team includes Evin Lewis, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Tymal Mills, Wanindu Hasaranga, Najibullah Zadran, Odean Smith, Rumman Raees, Ravi Bopara, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Parbeja, Ryan Rickelton and Anwar Ali.

The Maratha Arabians’ icon player Nicholas Pooran will receive tremendous support from Yusuf Pathan, Fabian Allen, Dushmantha Chameera, Wahab Riaz, Azam Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Darren Bravo, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Migael Pretorius, Mark Deyal, Muhammad Waseem, Junaid Siddique, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Chamika Karunaratne and Tion Webster.

Team Abu Dhabi, who have Liam Livingstone as their icon player, have picked up Chris Gayle, Marchant de Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ahmad Daniyal Latif and Christopher Benjamin.

With Jason Roy as the icon player, the Delhi Bulls have packed their side with Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Roscoe Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein and Devon Thomas.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T10 Sports Management said, “It’s been very satisfying to see the growth of the league over the years. I’m very happy with the way the Abu Dhabi T10 Players Draft was conducted. The success of any event depends on partnerships and the teams working on the event. The combination of our team, the Abu Dhabi government and Abu Dhabi Cricket is unbeatable. I am sure that this season will be even better than last season.”

Matt Boucher, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Cricket, says, “We’ve got a world-class group of players being selected in the Abu Dhabi T10 Players Draft. We’ve got players like Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle and Liam Livingstone among others. I am really excited about Season 5 of the Abu Dhabi T10. It’s certainly going to be a fantastic tournament, starting 19 November 2021.”

Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC) is home to the thrilling Abu Dhabi T10 series – the world’s only 10-over cricket tournament officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

It brings together over 120 of world cricket’s biggest names to compete in the game’s fastest format.

With the support of the Abu Dhabi Government and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADC and Ten Sports Management (TSM) have consistently grown the series and won worldwide acclaim for mounting a successful season in Jan/Feb 2021 despite challenging conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was safely delivered against a background of strict COVID prevention protocols and gained a global TV audience and praise as a world class event.

The fifth edition of this highly popular cricket spectacular will be held over 15 days from November 19-December 4, 2021 taking in the UAE’s 50th National Day weekend. Past Abu Dhabi T10 champions include the Kerala Kings, Maratha Arabians and Northern Warrior who have twice taken the title.