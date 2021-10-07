Sajith sacks National List MP Diana Gamage

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) led by Sajith Premadasa, has sacked National List MP Diana Gamage.

In November last year the party had suspended her membership after she voted in favour of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

SJB General-Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that the disciplinary committee of the SJB has now decided to remove her from the party.

In a letter addressed to Gamage last November, Party Leader Sajith Premadasa noted the MP’s failure to comply with the SJB’s common decision to vote against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The party had reached a consensus to vote against the Amendment, which MP Gamage had defied by voting in favour, MP Sajith Premadasa had highlighted.

The actions of MP Gamage had been deemed a violation of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party’s constitution. (Colombo Gazette)