Pakistan earthquake kills 20 in Balochistan province

Some people were treated on stretchers with medics using phones as torches, Reuters said.

More than 100 mud houses have collapsed and a large number of buildings were damaged, leaving hundreds of people homeless, an official told the agency.

Images on social media showed people in the provincial capital of Quetta out on the streets in the aftermath.

Much of the damage appears to have affected the Harnai district, officials said.

Harnai, which is located east of Quetta, has a large number of coal mines which could collapse during quakes.