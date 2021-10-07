LTTE intelligence operative arrested in Chennai

India’s National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has arrested a 47-year-old former LTTE operative in connection with the probe into the seizure of 300 kg heroin, five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 live rounds of 9 mm ammunition off the coast of Vizhinjam near Thiruvananthapuram last March.

He was arrested by the agency in connection with its probe into smuggling of arms and drugs from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and utilising the proceeds for furthering and supporting the revival of the Tamil militant organisation, News Today reported.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Satkunam alias Sabesan had transferred a huge amount of money to former cadres or sympathisers of the outfit to revive the movement in the Island Nation.

According to NIA, Sabesan was arrested from Valsaravakkam area of Chennai. The NIA said Satkunam had ‘arranged conspiracy meetings of sympathisers of LTTE in India’ and played a crucial role in routing the proceeds of drug trafficking to former LTTE cadres in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)