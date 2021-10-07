Bribery Commission summons Nadesan over Pandora Papers

The Bribery Commission has issued summons on businessman Thirukumar Nadesan over the Pandora Papers leaks.

Thirukumar Nadesan has been instructed to appear before the Commission tomorrow (Friday).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had yesterday instructed the Bribery Commission to investigate the allegations in the Pandora Papers.

In the Pandora Papers, confidential documents, obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, revealed that as the country was ravaged by a bloody, decades-long civil war, Nirupama Rajapaksa and her husband Thirukumar Nadesan set up anonymous offshore trusts and shell companies to acquire artwork and luxury apartments and to store cash, securities and other assets in secret.

Pandora Papers revealed that the couple was able to amass and hide their fortune in secrecy jurisdictions with the assistance of financial services providers, lawyers and other whitecollar professionals who asked few questions about the source of their wealth – even after Nadesan became a target of a well-publicised corruption investigation by Sri Lankan authorities.

In a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Nadesan denied the allegations against him and his wife.

Nadesan requested the President to appoint an independent investigator (preferably a retired appellate Judge) to investigate the allegations without delay so that his name and that of his wife would be cleared. (Colombo Gazette)