Appropriation Bill for 2022 presented to Parliament October 7, 2021

The Appropriation Bill for 2022 was presented to Parliament today. The Bill was presented by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.
The “appropriation” of the whole of Sri Lanka into the bank accounts of politicians is almost complete. But, keep wearing white and pleading to a dead philosopher to turn the nations fortunes around. Sadly, all the white clad devotees are amongst the most corrupt.