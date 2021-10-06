World’s biggest container ship Ever Ace in Colombo

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The world’s biggest container ship, the Ever Ace, arrived at the Colombo Port today.

Evergreen’s Ever Ace is the first in the line’s 24,000 TEU class container ships, said local agents Hemas Holdings PLC.

The A-type vessel is around 400 m in length and 61.5 m wide, has a design draft of 14.5 m and can cruise at speeds up to 22.6 knots. With a nominal carrying capacity of 23,992 TEU, Ever Ace is one of the largest container ships in the world.

It was delivered on 28 July and deployed on Evergreen Line’s CEM service in Asia-Europe trade, calling at Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Taipei Port, Yantian, Rotterdam, Hamburg and Felixstowe on her maiden voyage.

Evergreen Line’s A-type vessels are equipped with various eco-friendly and fuel-efficient designs.

As part of Evergreen Line’s fleet renewal plan, the carrier has ordered twelve A-type container ships.

In addition to Ever Ace, her eleven sister ships of similar capacity are planned to join Evergreen Line’s Asia-Europe service upon delivery. The vessel was built at the Korean shipyard, Samsung Heavy Industries.