Study Group makes its Job Ready programme available to Sri Lankan students studying at Teesside University

To bring Sri Lankan students studying abroad the most promising chance of securing a job, leading global international education provider Study Group has now extended its Job Ready programme to students studying at Teesside University, its new higher education partner in the UK.

The Job Ready programme has been designed specifically to support Sri Lankan students to develop key transferable skills to increase their chances of securing a job, enabling them to earn whilst they learn and access global employment opportunities once they graduate from university. Study Group will cover the cost of the service for all students who confirm their place at a UK International Study Centre or International College.

Study Group students will receive educational materials and support for CV writing and profile presentation, will benefit from interview coaching and mock interviews, and upon completion of the programme will be eligible to receive dedicated assistance in securing up to three interview opportunities with potential employers. Interviews will be conducted for companies located close to the students’ chosen International Study Centre or International College.

Commenting on the launch of the Job Ready Programme, James Pitman, Managing Director of Study Group said: “This pandemic has had a terrible impact on the families of many of our international students in Sri Lanka. So, this year at Study Group, we are introducing the Job Ready programme to help students improve their employability while they pursue their studies. Besides giving students dedicated assistance in arranging up to three interview opportunities, it will also support the Sri Lankan students as they prepare for their career following the successful completion of their degree programmes.”

Srini Bandara, Study Group Regional Director for Sri Lanka adds: “The Job Ready Programme is a fantastic initiative from Study Group, designed to ensure that Sri Lankan students are work-ready once they complete their higher education course. Sri Lankan students have the chance to build knowledge and expertise in their chosen field of study, alongside developing professional core competencies and relevant work experience as soon as they come to the UK, enhancing their future employment prospects. As a result, they will also be in a strong position to fill the skills gaps in the Sri Lankan workforce.”

About Study Group

Study Group is the leading provider of international education, driving success for its students and partners. For 25 years, Study Group has been working with leading universities across the UK, Europe, North America and Australasia. They nurture ambitious students from diverse academic backgrounds and prepare them for success at their chosen university through our on-campus International Study Centres. Their programmes provide the language, academic and social skills that students need for university progression and continued success after they graduate.