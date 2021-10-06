First Capital’s ‘Performance First’ Culture Now Certified by Great Place to Work® In Sri Lanka

The ‘Performance First’ work ethic embraced by First Capital Holdings PLC, a Janashakthi Group Company, received industry validation recently as it was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® in Sri Lanka. First Capital employees engaged in a multi-faceted anonymous survey conducted by Great Place to Work® on their workplace and provided extensive ratings based on which the company earned this valuable credential.

A nationally recognized financial solutions provider, First Capital team members work on a foundation of shared ideas, expertise and knowledge, confident in the belief that their services truly stand out due to an exemplary work ethic that encompasses both productivity and a virtuous way of doing business. The organisation is driven by the motto “performance first” and “performance” is an integral part of the wider Group’s values where people can look forward to a mutually rewarding career at First Capital.

“At First Capital, the entire employee life cycle is carefully designed to create a rewarding career and a motivating work environment for our employees. Values are embedded in our performance culture, and employees are evaluated and rewarded annually on how they live values,” stated Dilshan Wirasekara, Director / Chief Executive Officer at First Capital Holdings PLC. “The Great Place to Work® certification is an excellent testimony to the people practices that are in place at First Capital. To be recognized by Great Place to Work® as a great place to work is indeed an honour, and is a reflection of the Management’s commitments towards its people in enabling a rewarding career within the company.” He added.

According to Great Place to Work®, a great workplace is one in which employees no matter who they are and what they do for the organization are having a consistently positive experience of trusting their leaders, enjoying the people they work with, and having pride in what they do. It is an honour for the company to be recognized by their employees as an organization that fosters respect, trust and fairness.

“We applaud First Capital for seeking employees’ feedback and the opportunity to certify itself,” said Kshanika Ratnayake, CEO of Great Place to Work® in Sri Lanka. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace – critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with First Capital should take into account as an indicator of high performance.”

About First Capital

First Capital is a member of the Janashakthi Group focused on delivering ‘Performance First’ through its operations as a primary dealer, stockbroker, corporate advisory, debt structuring and wealth management. With over three decades of expertise in providing capital market solutions, First Capital Holdings PLC is the only listed full-service investment institution in Sri Lanka. First Capital Holdings PLC is rated [SL]A with a Stable outlook by ICRA Lanka Ltd.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetoworksl.lk