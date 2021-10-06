Chevron partners with National Transport Commission to provide relief for private bus owners

Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC, the nation’s lubricant market leader in operation since 1992, joined hands with the Ministry of Transport and the National Transport Commission to initiate a relief program to provide much needed relief to private bus owners who have been adversely affected by the current pandemic situation.

Considering the impact on the livelihoods of private bus owners due to the Covid restrictions, Chevron Lubricants Lanka has embarked on a relief program that will provide invaluable benefit when they purchase lubricants through exclusive Chevron sales channels. Chevron Lubricants Lanka will work closely with the National Transport Commission to provide relief benefits to an estimated 17,000 private bus owners island wide, enabling them to better maintain their vehicles.

“We are very keen to partner with the transport industry that is trying its best to revive itself after the pandemic crisis. We wish to thank the National Transport Commission and the Ministry of Transport for this opportunity to contribute toward the community. They are an integral part of the ecosystem and this is our way of appreciating them for their invaluable service to the general public. We are hopeful that through this gesture we will be able to stimulate the recovery of the private bus industry,” stated Muhammad Najam Shamsuddin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC.

Commenting further Mr. Shamsuddin said, “It has been a difficult time for everyone, especially those in the transport industry due to the travel restrictions that were imperative for the safety of the people in the country. Slowly, as we are working to return to normalcy, we believe it is our social responsibility to ensure that vehicle engines of the private buses are well maintained and are kept in good condition. This aspect is essential for the safety of the vehicle owner, the driver as well as the general public, given that the engine is an integral and primary component of any vehicle.”

Chevron Lubricants Lanka has always aimed to give their best to the community and consumers. The recently concluded consumer benefit activity rewarded their valued consumers, despite the economic suppressions and adversities during this time. In addition, a separate partner support activity was held during the bygone months to appreciate their trade partners, mechanics and service station operators, in an effort to uplift and support the lives that are striving to overcome the challenges posed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Chevron Lubricants Lanka, the leading marketer of Caltex™, Havoline®, Delo® and Lanka branded lubricants in Sri Lanka, is an established industry leader, providing a comprehensive range of engine oils including passenger car oils, motorcycle and scooter oils and other auxiliary products to enable the outstanding performance of vehicles.