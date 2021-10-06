Cargills among the Most Admired Companies of Sri Lanka for the 2nd consecutive year

Cargills is humbled to have been selected as one of the Top 10 Most Admired Companies of Sri Lanka by CIMA, ICCSL and the Daily FT, for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to the resilience of the Cargills business model in the face of the pandemic, as we continued to grow by placing the needs of the community first. Our philosophy has always been based on the belief that by focusing on community development, the balance sheet looks after itself.

Community first

As an essential service provider and a leading food company, we continued to meet the needs of the consumers during the pandemic. Our reach and impact went beyond serving our consumers. At a time when many farmers across the country were left without a marketplace, we provided a guaranteed market for thousands of farmers and supported their livelihoods. At the same time, we ensured that not a single ounce of milk went to waste as we increased our fresh milk collection rate to 180,000 liters per day. During the 2020/21 Financial Year alone, Cargills generated direct income over Rs. 9 Bn to the dairy and agriculture farming community in Sri Lanka.

Realizing the challenges faced by small entrepreneurs in the aftermath of the first lockdown last year, we launched an initiative called ‘Village to Home’ in September 2020, with a vision to provide local entrepreneurs a platform to engage with a larger market. In addition to supporting them with packaging, marketing, and quality assurance, the Cargills Bank provides low-cost financing to help increase their capacity.

Supporting the economy

By sourcing most of our raw materials locally and producing value-added consumer foods that compete with global brands, Cargills plays an important role in saving foreign exchange for the country. Our food brands have become leading national brands due to our focus on quality and innovation.

In spite of the challenging operating environment that prevailed during the last 18 months, Cargills continued to make investments across all business verticals and across the country. In total, the Cargills Group made Rs. 6.4 Bn in capital investments during the 2020/21 Financial Year. It reflects our belief in Sri Lanka and her ability to overcome the current challenges and rise again stronger as we have done before. As a leading Sri Lankan corporate, Cargills stands ready to continue our investments, impacting community development and driving value for all stakeholders.

Our team is our strength

This recognition was only possible due to the Cargills team, who continue to serve the needs of the community even during the most challenging of times. During the pandemic, our primary duty was to protect our team and ensure their emotional, physical, and financial well-being. In addition to providing the necessary support and building confidence of the team, we have also taken steps to ensure our team is vaccinated. Over 98% of the Cargills team which consists of over 12,000 members have been vaccinated to date.

Forward together

Our farmers and suppliers played a pivotal role in helping us meet the consumers’ needs. We would like to thank them and assure that Cargills will stand by our partners at all times. Our sincere appreciation to our consumers, who continue to support and believe in us. As one of the oldest and most trusted companies in the country with a heritage of 177 years, Cargills will continue to stay true to its core values of providing affordable nutrition and serving our communities across Sri Lanka.