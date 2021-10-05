Validity period of visas for foreigners in Sri Lanka extended

The validity period of visas for foreigners in Sri Lanka has been extended for 30 days, the Department of Immigration and Emigration said.

Accordingly, the validity period of visas of all categories which were obtained by foreigners staying in Sri Lanka at present, has been extended for 30 days from 07 October 2021 up to 06 November 2021.

As a result, only visa charges related to the aforesaid period will be levied for valid visas which expired during the period from 11 May 2021 to 06 November, 2021 and a fine will not be levied.

The extension of the period of visa up to 06 November, 2021 is also applicable to all valid residence visa holders.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration also said that even though the validity period of visas has been extended up to 06 November, 2021 due to travel restrictions among the provinces, there will not be another extension. (Colombo Gazette)